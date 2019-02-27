WWE SmackDown Live Results: Kevin Owens returns, replaces Kofi Kingston in WWE title fight at Fastlane

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who had been away from the ring due to injury since October last year, returned to SmackDown Live to shake things up in the lead up to Fastlane, the final pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania. Kofi Kingston, who earned the title shot against the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, was set to sign the contract at the start of the show in front of Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon.

The proceedings started off with a video showcasing Kington’s 11-year stint with the WWE, particularly focusing on his miraculous moments in Royal Rumble. But just when the New Day member was about to sign the contract, the Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon came out to announce the big twist.

Mr. McMahon said that Kingston is not marketable enough, and hence he would be replaced by a returning Owens into the match. The superstar came out to a thunderous ovation, signed his contract and then left the ring without showing any emotion to the shocked New Day who were standing inside the ring.

Later, Shane and Stephanie, who claimed they were unaware about the change, announced that Owens will team up with Kingston to take on Bryan and Erick Rowan in the main event. Despite the differences, the two superstars gelled well together as a tag team and earned the win. The Dreadlocked Dynamo took out Rowan with a spectacular dive, while KO pinned the WWE Champion after hitting Bryan with a Stunner.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Mr. McMahon replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens in the WWE Title Match at WWE Fastlane

The Hardy Boyz def. The Bar

United States Champion R-Truth def. Andrade and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair had hostile words for Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

Aleister Black & Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

Kevin Owens & Kofi Kingston def. “The New” Daniel Bryan & Rowan