WWE SmackDown Live Results: AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali pick up big win over Daniel Bryan

After retaining his WWE Championship title against AJ Styles at the TLC, “The New” Daniel Bryan arrived to SmackDown Live and claimed that he has destroyed the house that AJ Styles built. He further went on to slam the audience for causing harm to the planet by their wasteful methods. After his remarks, the Beard teamed up Andrade “Cien” Almas to defend what he called as his “house” against the team of Styles and 205 Live star Mustafa Ali.

As soon as the fight started, the Phenomenal One and the Cruiserweight star stunned their opponents with high flying action. After a brief exchange of blows, Styles finally put Bryan inside the ring and the two resumed their rivalry.

After a while, the former WWE Champion locked Bryan in a calf crusher, as he inched towards a win. But Almas ran interfernece to break the submission hold and saved the match-up for his team. It prompted Ali to interfere, who took out the former NXT Champion outside the ringside with a hurricanrana.

Despite Bryan trying to keep Styles down with his strikes and kicks, the latter kept getting back up. He then tagged Ali and took down Almas with a Phenomenal Forearm. Ali climbed the top of the rop and connected a dazzling 054 on the Champion to get the pinfall.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Mr. McMahon created an opportunity in the SmackDown LIVE Women’s division

SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka def. Naomi

Samoa Joe’s “apology” to Jeff Hardy quickly turned chaotic

The Miz & Mandy Rose def. R-Truth & Carmella

SAnitY brutally attacked The Usos and Gallows & Anderson

AJ Styles & Mustafa Ali def. “The New” Daniel Bryan & Andrade “Cien” Almas