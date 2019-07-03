WWE Smackdown LIVE results: Kevinn Owens and Doplh Ziggler pair up, Aleisester Black mystery opponent

This week’s Smackdown live kicked off with a segment of ‘The Kevin Ownes’ show. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre revealed that their match with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker at Extreme rules will be a No holds barred match. Dolph Ziggler’s music hit and once again he came out to complain about the fact how he should be the WWE Champion. Shane formed an unlikely tag team between KO and Ziggler and booked them in a match against ‘Heavy machinery’. Neither superstar looked happy about it.

Match: Daniel Bryan vs Big E

After a slow start, Big E looked to hit the belly to belly suplex but his knee gave in. Bryan followed it with the Yes kicks and later hit the running knee after a distraction from Rowan to pick up the pinfall.

Result: Daniel Bryan defeated Big E via pinfall

Match: Nikki Cross vs Smackdown Women’s champion

Nikki Cross hosted a moment of bliss and Bayley accused her of doing Alexa’s bidding. Nikki challenged her to a match and the match got underway. Bayley was in control right from the start, Nikki tried to hit the swinging neck breaker but Bayley broke free to hit a Bayley to belly suplex of her own for the win.

Result: Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall

WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe had a face off in the ring. Kofi told Joe that it was sad to see what Joe had become- from being one of the dangerous superstars to sneak attacks. Joe asked Kofi to shake his hand to ensure his safety until extreme rules. Kofi replied with a trouble in paradise kick.

Match: Andrade vs Apollo Crews

The match began with both superstars exchanging punches. Andrade followed it with a kick in the corner for a two count. Later in the match, Vega provided the distraction which allowed Andrade to hit the Hammerlock DDT for a win.

Result: Andrade Defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall.

In a backstage segment, Aleister Balck revealed whoever knocked the door had disappeared after knocking it. He challenged the mystery knocker to a match at extreme rules.

Ember Moons vs Mandy Rose

The match started a Moon was in control. After Surviving a pinfall attempt Moon hit the Eclipse to pick up the pinfall.

Result: Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

Match: Heavy Machinery vs Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler

The match started and Heavy machinery looked in control. Outside the ring, New Day got involved in a brawl with Daniel Bryan and Rowan. In the ring, Otis hit a devastating headbutt on Ziggler. Ziggler hit the DDT and Made his tag. Otis took out Dolph but Dolph inadvertently hit KO with a superkick. Owens was later pinned after Heavy Machinery hit the Compactor.

Result: Heavy machinery defeated Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler via pinfall.

KO hit Ziggler with a Stunner after the show ended.