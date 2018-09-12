WWE SmackDown Live Results: Chaos erupts as The Miz, Daniel Bryan interfere during Brie Bella’s fight against Maryse

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan attack The Miz. (Source: WWE) Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan attack The Miz. (Source: WWE)

A few days away from the mixed-tag team match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the rivalry intensified between The Miz and Daniel Bryan as they interefered in the singles’ match between their partners Maryse and Brie Bella on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The former Women’s Champion Maryse, who was set to compete in her first ever singles’ match in seven years, remained hesitant in the beginning to lock horns with Brie and continued to stall and run around the squared circle.

Maryse’s actions prompted Brie to grab the microphone and call her a coward to goad her into getting inside the ring. But the A-Lister, The Miz, who was at the ringside along with Bryan, took the microphone and said that the “Yes” Couple will have to wait till the Hell in a Cell event to get their hands on the power couple, and began to walk away from the ring. But Brie ran down to the ramp and brought Maryse back into the ring.

After both the female superstars landed a few haymakers on each other, Brie took the upper hand in the match and locked her opponent in a “Yes!” Lock. But before Maryse could tap out, The Miz ran interference as she pulled Brie out of the ring with her leg, giving her the victory by Disqualification. Bryan immediately pounced on his rival and started raining fists on the A-Lister. The Miz pushed Bryan outside the ring and he fell right on top of Brie.

It gave the A-Listers and opportunity to pounce again before Brie and Maryse were left to fight off alone in the ring. Brie took the upper hand and threw Maryse out of the ring. The Miz left alone in the ring with The “Yes!” Couple tried to make a quick exit, but received another fist on the face by Brie Mode, before being clotheslined out of the ring by Bryan.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification

AJ Styles coldly addressed Samoa Joe

Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

Rusev Day def. The Bar to earn the right to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Hell in a Cell

Andrade “Cien” Almas def. R-Truth

Brie Bella def. Maryse by disqualification

