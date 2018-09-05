WWE SmackDown Live Results: WWE Champion AJ Styles wreaks havoc on Samoa Joe ahead of Hell in a Cell

WWE Champion AJ Styles assaulted Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE) WWE Champion AJ Styles assaulted Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE)

After being succumbed to mental games by Samoa Joe for weeks, the WWE Champion AJ Styles finally lost his temper and laid down a heavy beating on his Hell in a Cell opponent in this week’s SmackDown Live. With Joe promising to make a drop by at Styles’ home, the WWE Universe inside the stadium were left surprised when The Samoan Submission Machine made his entrance to the WWE ring.

Joe picked up a microphone and claimed that his threat to show up at Styles’ household was just to scare the WWE Champion and his family. He further added that he is still not done and the real scare would be when Joe will beat Styles to claim the WWE Championship title from the Phenomenal One.

But before Joe could continue, Styles appeared on the TitanTron, leaving the challenger surprised, as he was expecting his opponent to be at home to protect his family. With pent-up aggression, Styles ran down the ramp and delivered a picture-perfect Phenomenal forearm off the steel steps to his opponent. Styles then picked up a steel chair and swung it wildly on his opponent and continued the assault. Later, the Champion delivered a jaw-dropping dive over the top rope to the outside to Joe.

A barrage of WWE officials including General Manager Paige, along with referees came down to the ring to put an end to the assault. The officials dragged Styles away from the ring as Styles continued to try and break free but could not.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega interrupted Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan def. Andrade “Cien” Almas

AJ Styles unloaded on Samoa Joe

Rusev Day def. The Usos and SAnitY

R-Truth def. The Miz; Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella send a message to The Miz & Maryse

