WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: Goldberg returns, gets a face-off with The Undertaker ahead of Super Show-Down

Goldberg made his first-ever appearance on Smackdown Live in order to prepare for Super Show-Down where he was to meet The Undertaker on Friday. Little did he know that the meeting would be sooner than expected as The Undertaker suddenly appeared to create a one-of-a-kind moment.

The two stared each other down just days before their dream match in Jeddah, before The Deadman left as quickly as he made his unexpected appearance. Goldberg screamed on the microphone once more that Undertaker would be getting the full Goldberg experience this Friday and that he best be ready.

Elsewhere, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler engaged in a war of words prior to their title match in Jeddah.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a major tag team victory.

Alexa Bliss defeat Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match

The Goddess had no issue taking advantage, smashing The Princess of Staten Island into the mat with a DDT that secured her the victory and earn the opportunity to challenge Bayley for SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds

Shane McMahon, The Revival and Drew McIntyre jumped Roman Reigns

Giving a glimpse of what awaits us at Super ShowDown, with his matchup against Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown only three nights away, Shane McMahon arrived on SmackDown LIVE with The Revival right by his side. Still ecstatic over leading a savage beatdown of Reigns the night before on Raw, Shane-O-Mac was joined by Drew McIntyre out of nowhere, and McIntyre proceeded to drop Reigns in his tracks.