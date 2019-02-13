WWE SmackDown Live Results: Charlotte Flair dedicates Wrestlemania bout to Becky Lynch; Randy Orton wins gauntlet match

Charlotte Flair, who was declared Becky Lynch’s replacement for the WrestleMania 35 match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, received a mixed reaction when she came to talk about the event on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Flair said that Vince McMahon did not choose her for the biggest match of the year because she was his favourite but because she was a winner and deserved it. Flair addressed the crowd booing her, saying that even if they were not happy with the decision of her replacing Lynch, she promised a WrestleMania where everybody will be standing on their feet and screaming ‘this is awesome’ chant.

She then promised she would be front row for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Title defense this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber against Ruby Riott. The crowd chanted ‘you s*ck’ but Charlotte shrugged it off before pointing to the WrestleMania sign and walking off.

Randy Orton won the Gauntlet Match

Randy Orton won the Gauntlet Match to earn the right to be the last to enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday. He stood tall over AJ and has his arm raised as the music hits. They did the finish just in time as SmackDown abruptly goes off the air with Orton standing over A

Carmella and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille vs The IIconics

The three teams representing Team Blue in the Elimination Chamber Match to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions this Sunday faced off in a pressure-packed Triple Threat Match. The team that suffered the defeat in this bout would join Raw’s Sasha Banks & Bayley as the first two teams to begin the contest this Sunday.

The IIconics made their final move, blindsiding the victorious Naomi and Carmella with a brutal assault, leaving them laying outside the ring and making their own major impression ahead of Sunday.