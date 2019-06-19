WWE SmackDown Live Results: Kingston, Rollins dominate in 2-out-of-3 Falls main event

In the final SmackDown Live before this Sunday’s Stomping Grounds, statements were made as the Superstars registered comfortable wins on the night. Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins joined forces to win the main event two-out-of-three-falls match, while the rest of the roster prepared for the pay-per-view event this weekend.

The WWE Champion and the Universal Champion teamed up on the back of Rollins’ wildcard from Raw to SmackDown Live, and swiftly took down the challengers. Kingston immediately knocked out Sami, while Seth Rollins soon dispatched of Kevin Owens to preserve their winning record.

Dolph Ziggler def. Xavier Woods

After verbally intimidating Xavier Woods and his New Day teammates, Ziggler fought with and defeated Woods in a clear statement: the Zig was coming for the WWE Title.

Chaos broke out on “A Moment of Bliss”

After a brawl between Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss and Bayley broke out on Monday Night Raw, the trio came to blows yet again on Alexa’s show “A Moment of Bliss”.

Heavy Machinery def. The B-Team

Heavy Machinery took on and defeated the B-Team while Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan commentated on the match. Seth Rollins later entered the ring and attacked the B-Team with a steel chair after the bell, as he had been doing to Baron Corbin’s potential guest referees all week.

Drew McIntyre & Elias def. The Miz & R-Truth (Tag Team Elimination Match)

After pre-match drama which saw Shane McMahon give the Miz only 10 seconds to find a tag team partner to combat McIntyre and Elias, the Miz and his heaven-sent partner R-Truth were quickly taken down by the pair – another statement by McMahon to Roman Reigns, who awaits McIntyre at Stomping Grounds.