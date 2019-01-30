WWE Smackdown Live Results: Daniel Bryan’s next title defense revealed

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was looking to evade every single threat to his title on SmackDown LIVE, but he was instead met with news that he would have to face five of them inside the Elimination Chamber in just three weeks time. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got into a wild brawl to kick the show off.

On WWE Raw a night prior, Becky Lynch – winner of the women’s Royal Rumble event made her challenge known. She challenged Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the title at WrestleMania 35. However, The Man quickly learned that her business on SmackDown was far from settled.

The Irish Lass Kicker arrived on Smackdown and had more pointed words for Rousey, saying that she fully intended on breaking her arm in front of the entire world at WrestleMania and claiming that she saw doubt when she looked into Rousey’s eyes last night. However, Lynch was soon interrupted by Charlotte Flair, who Lynch eliminated to win the Royal Rumble.

The Queen sarcastically congratulated Becky on her Royal Rumble victory and condescendingly told her that Lynch only won because she finally listened to all the lessons that Charlotte taught her over the years. This was all Becky needed to hear to start a fight, and she decked Charlotte and dropped her to a knee.

However, Flair recovered and caught up with Lynch, who had begun to leave the arena. The two started throwing haymakers until WWE officials stepped in to try and separate them, but each was determined to get their hands on the other. When officials finally separated the two, Lynch’s previously injured knee seemed a little worse for wear, but The Man and The Queen were both still standing and clearly still in each other’s crosshairs.

At the end of the show, Bryan took stage and in what started as a title revelation, soon turned into something very different. He introduced the new eco-friendly WWE Championship — while talking about his new running buddy Rowan.

As Bryan went on, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe all hit the scene, and Joe ran down everybody before a brawl broke out between all five Superstars with everyone wanting a piece of the WWE Championship.

Bryan, who was keeping a safe distance away from the mess, soon took the microphone and refused to defend his championship against any of the Superstars in the ring. However, Triple H had other ideas. He revealed, Bryan would not be defending the WWE Title against any one of the men … because he would be defending it against all of them inside the Elimination Chamber on February 17.

WWE Smackdown Results

R-Truth def. Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship

United States Champion R-Truth def. Rusev

Andrade attacked Rey Mysterio before his match with Samoa Joe

Shane McMahon & The Miz threw The Best Championship Celebration in the World

The Usos def. The Bar, Heavy Machinery and The New Day to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Titles opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber

