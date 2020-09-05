WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns’ gets a challenger for PPV, Bayley brutalizes Sasha

WWE SmackDown: Bayley attacked Sasha, Universal Champion Roman Reigns stands tall. (WWE)

After Sheamus’ ruthless attack left Big E unable to compete in the main event, Jey Uso stepped up and showed out in the Fatal 4-Way Match, earning a Universal Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions.

Jey Uso took the final spot in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. And Jey Uso made the most of the opportunity.

In a hard-hitting main event, Uso connected with a huge Frog Splash on Matt Riddle to get the three-count and earn a Universal Title opportunity against his cousin at WWE Clash of Champions.

During a post-match interview in the ring, a fired-up and battle-torn Uso told his cousin that he’s not the only one making the family proud, and he let out a celebratory “Woo!” as SmackDown concluded.

Also on the blue brand, Bayley unleashed a brutal assault on Sasha Banks, seemingly bringing their friendship to a shocking end.

Meanwhile, with his “special counsel” Paul Heyman by his side, Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe, saying that he did exactly what he said he would at WWE Payback: wreck everyone and leave with the title.

He also made it clear that the blue brand is his island. Heyman explained that he is here to make sure that The Big Dog is treated like the star he is.

Other Results:

Heavy Machinery def. The Miz & John Morrison

Sheamus smashed Big E through a windshield

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Bayley brutalized Sasha Banks

Jey Uso def. King Corbin, Sheamus & Matt Riddle to earn a Universal Title Match at WWE Clash of Champions

