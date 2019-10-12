WWE SmackDown results: Bayley reclaims title, Cain Velasquez sends Brock Lesnar a message

The latest episode of SmackDown saw the first night of WWE Draft as Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were picked by SmackDown. It was anticipated that the draft would loom large but the segment turned out to be mostly uneventful.

While the draft lacked the much-hyped excitement, the highlight of the episode was the shocking title exchange as Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to reclaim the SmackDown women’s championship. The war of words between Brock Lesnar and UFC star Cain Velasquez continued, as the two wrestlers are set to take on each other at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

After losing her SmackDown women’s championship to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, Bayley took on Charlotte in a rematch in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown. Making her way to the ring a furious Bayley was in no mood for fun as she smashed all the inflatable tube men, which is her trademarks on the main roster. Meanwhile, a bemused Charlotte waited for her opponent inside the ring.

Bayley started the match on a dominating note as she hit Charlotte with the Bayley-to-Belly and elbow drop. However, that was not enough to take down her opponent. She eventually won the match via pinfall as she countered Charlotte’s cover with an inside cradle.

After regaining her title, Bayley grabbed the mic and told the crowd, “Screw all of you.”

War of words continues between Lesnar and Velasquez

With the clash between UFC star Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar set to take place at Crown Jewel this month, the trash-talking between the wrestlers continued.

Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman started the proceedings as he termed Velasquez as a dominant force in the UFC circuit and how he left a permanent scar on his client’s face. He then added that Lesnar is a man who is not afraid of challenges and likes to face and conquer his fears.

However, Heyman was interrupted midway by Rey Mysterio, as the latter along with Velasquez confronted Lesnar from the entryway. Mysterio, who along with his son was brutally assaulted by Lesnar, reminded The Beast of his UFC heavyweight championship defeat in 2010. Velasquez also promised Lesnar that he will leave a similar scar on the other side of his face.

Other results:

Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns via disqualification after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt interrupts

King Corbin defeats Shorty Gable via pinfall

The New Day defeats The OC via pinfall