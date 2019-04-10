WWE Smack Down results: New Day celebrate Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania victory, Hardy Boys win tag team title

The WrestleMania 35 festivities finally concluded on Tuesday night on SmackDown Live. The newly-crowned WWE Champion Kofi Kingston along with The New Day started the proceedings at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The three superstars assembled in the ring to celebrate Kofi’s monumental victory over Daniel Bryan to become the new WWE Champion.

Advertising

Big E kicked-off things by praising Kofi and stated that the superstar proved why is he an A+ player. He also mentioned how close Kofi was from becoming the WWE Universal champion like Becky Lynch on Monday night RAW.

Xavier Woods, the third member of the New Day, stated that they are here to celebrate and honor Kofi’s illustrious career and also reminisced about his first meeting with the WWE champ. Big E then added that the goal of the New Day was to reshape the culture of WWE and it was accomplished at WrestleMania 35.

Kofi then took the mic and thanked his family members, who were sitting in the front row of the ringside, for supporting him. However, just like Monday night Raw The Bar once again interrupted the WWE Champ and Cesaro said if they hadn’t interfered on Raw in the champion vs. champion match, then the title would have been with Seth Rollins.

Advertising

The Bar then proposed a six-man tag team match between the superstars before he was interrupted by Big E who pointed out how their math was a bit off. However, this wasn’t the case as they surprised everyone by saying that they do have an extra partner in the form of a friend they made during their visit to Raw on Monday. And the friend was none other than Drew McIntyre.

Eventually, the contest was won by The New Day as Kofi executed Trouble in Paradise on Sheamus for the pinfall win. After the match, the WWE champ invited his family members to join him in the ring.

In other events:

Becky Lynch came out to the ring and recalled her brawl with Lacey Evans that took place on Monday Night Raw. A furious Becky said that she now has two targets on her back. However, while she was heading towards the backstage Lacey once again launched an assault on ‘The Man’.

EXCLUSIVE: The #HardyBoyz once again proved that they’re the greatest tag team in all of SPACE and TIME after defeating The @WWEUsos on #SDLive! @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/IukurhPjtY — WWE (@WWE) 10 April 2019

The team of Jeff and Matt Hardy defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Matt executed the Twist of Fate on Jimmy Uso, while Jeff followed it up with the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Other results:

Ali, Ricochet & Aleister Black def. Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

Braun Strowman appeared on SmackDown LIVE and mixed it up with Samoa Joe

The IIconics def. The Brooklyn Belles to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shane McMahon addressed the WWE Universe