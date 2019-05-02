WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in June with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker

WWE will be conducting a third show in Saudi Arabia on June 7 with the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. This is part of the 10-year agreement that WWE had signed with the country’s sports authority. In 2018, Greatest Royal Rumble (April) and Crown Jewel (November) adorned the WWE calendar.

WWE Crown Jewel was shrouded in controversy as it came at the time of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing. Despite the public outcry, the show went on.

Lesnar last made a WWE appearance in April at WrestleMania 35 and The Undertaker was seen on TV screens a week after. Whereas, Goldberg has not made a WWE appearance since losing the universal title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. That began an almost two-year reign for Lesnar as the Universal Champion.

Other names WWE has already advertised for the show include WWE champion Kofi Kingston, universal champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles.

Once again, there are no women from the roster. The only woman who has appeared on a WWE live show in Saudi Arabia over the two events has been Renee Young – part of the commentary team.

During the controversial Crown Jewel show, a number of WWE superstars chose to sit out, including John Cena, Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn. Cena is not a full-time member of the organisation anymore and Bryan is currently injured. Zayn recently returned to WWE coming off injury.