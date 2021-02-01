WWE Royal Rumble Results: Edge, Bianca Belair are on the road to Wrestlemania

WWE Royal Rumble Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: WWE Royal Rumble popped off on Sunday night with wins for Edge and Bianca Belair at the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship title after defeating Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing affair. Bianca Belair punched her ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania with a historic performance.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens: Both Reigns and Owens took extreme punishments in their championship clash but initially found a way to get to their feet before the 10 count. Owens was close to regaining the championship after four years but Reigns decided to attack the referee before he completed the count.

The match ended with Reigns locking Owens in his new lock due to which the former Universal Champion couldn’t get up before the count.

Women’s Royal Rumble: Entering the Royal Rumble at the third spot, Bianca Belair emerged as the last woman in the ring to win the Royal Rumble match. The 31-year-old made four eliminations during her long stay in the ring.

Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to book a title match at April’s Wrestlemania where she can challenge either of Asuka and Sasha Banks.

OTHER WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS:

Drew McIntyre def. Goldberg: The WWE Champions extended his Championship run by pinning his opponent after using a Claymore Kick.

Sasha Banks def. Carmella: Sasha Banks retained her Smackdown Women Championship with a win over Carmella.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Charlotte Flair & Asuka: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax regained the tag team titles with a win over Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Unlike Flair, former winner Asuka did not enter the Royal Rumble match.