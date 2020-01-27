WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Updates: The Road to Wrestlemania begins now

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Brock Lesnar will headline WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020. (Source: WWE) WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Brock Lesnar will headline WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020. (Source: WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Brock Lesnar will headline WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020, with the winner of the 30-man match getting an opportunity to challenge for the WWE title in WrestleMania 36. Like the previous two editions, a similar event will also be conducted for the female superstars with the same prize at stake.

Apart from the two high-profile matches, Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one against “The The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a strap match with the Universal Championship title on the line. Becky Lynch will battle for her reputation and the Raw Women’s Championship title against Asuka. This edition of the Royal Rumble is being held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Scroll down for live updates-