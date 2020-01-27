Follow Us:
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Live now

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Updates: The Road to Wrestlemania begins now

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one against "The The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a strap match with the Universal Championship title on the line.

By: Sports Desk | Published: January 27, 2020 5:09:38 am
live royal rumble results, royal rumble live updates, royal rumble 2020 live streaming, royal rumble live streaming, 2020 royal rumble live streaming, royal rumble live results, royal rumble live streaming india, wwe royal rumble live streaming, wwe royal rumble results, wwe live results, wwe live news, wwe news, royal rumble live news, royal rumble results, royal rumble streaming, royal rumble live stream in india, royal rumble live streaming, royal rumble live streaming, wwe royal rumble live stream in india, royal rumble, wwe royal rumble, royal rumble, wwe royal rumble, 2020 royal rumble live stream free, 2020 wwe royal rumble, royal rumble 2020 results, wwe royal rumble results, wwe royal rumble results 2020, royal rumble results 2020, wwe news, wwe WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Brock Lesnar will headline WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020. (Source: WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Brock Lesnar will headline WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020, with the winner of the 30-man match getting an opportunity to challenge for the WWE title in WrestleMania 36. Like the previous two editions, a similar event will also be conducted for the female superstars with the same prize at stake.

Apart from the two high-profile matches, Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one against “The The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a strap match with the Universal Championship title on the line. Becky Lynch will battle for her reputation and the Raw Women’s Championship title against Asuka. This edition of the Royal Rumble is being held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Scroll down for live updates-

Live Blog

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Updates:

Highlights

    live royal rumble results, royal rumble live updates, royal rumble 2020 live streaming, royal rumble live streaming, 2020 royal rumble live streaming, royal rumble live results, royal rumble live streaming india, wwe royal rumble live streaming, wwe royal rumble results, wwe live results, wwe live news, wwe news, royal rumble live news, royal rumble results, royal rumble streaming, royal rumble live stream in india, royal rumble live streaming, royal rumble live streaming, wwe royal rumble live stream in india, royal rumble, wwe royal rumble, royal rumble, wwe royal rumble, 2020 royal rumble live stream free, 2020 wwe royal rumble, royal rumble 2020 results, wwe royal rumble results, wwe royal rumble results 2020, royal rumble results 2020, wwe news, wwe WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Updates: Becky Lynch will battle for her reputation and the Raw Women's Championship title against Asuka. (Source: WWE)

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd