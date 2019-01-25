WWE Royal Rumble: All the rules you need to know

The WWE Universe is ready to embark on the Road to Wrestlemania as the first pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble, is set to take place on Monday (Indian timings). The winner of the two battle Royal matches will get a golden ticket to challenge the champion of their choice for the title at the Grandest Stage of Them All – Wrestlemania.

There will be two Royal Rumble matches this year, in which 30 participants will enter. There will be a traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match, which will be followed by the 30-woman Royal Rumble match which was inaugurated last year.

In case, there is a confusion on the rules of the two rumble matches, here is a little explainer on how the two two matches will take place:

Rules of Royal Rumble matches:

– Two participants will enter the ring and kick off the match

– Each participant has to be thrown OVER THE TOP OF THE RING to be eliminated. Remember, if anyone goes from the middle or from the bottom of the ring, they are still in the match. Also, BOTH FEET HAVE TO TOUCH THE GROUND, for the person to be eliminated. If one or no feet touch the floor outside the ring, they are still in the match.

– After every 2 minutes, a new participant will enter the ring, till all the 30 participants have made it to the ring

– The person who survives wins the match and gets the main event opportunity at WRESTLEMANIA

Entrants announced so far:

30-man Royal Rumble match:

John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, Andrade “Cien” Almas, R-Truth (No. 30)

30-woman Royal Rumble match

Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tamina, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)