WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates, Live Online Streaming and Live Results: Becky Lynch vs Asuka

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates and Live Results: We are on the road to Wrestlemania and it always kicks off with the golden opportunity, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The rules are simple – 30 opponents, one ring – throw everyone and be the last person standing. The winner gets the coveted title shot at Wrestlemania pay-per-view.
All the WWE titles will also be defended at the pay-per-view. The new WWE Women’s Tag team titles will also be introduced at the pay-per-view. The Royal Rumble matches are often filled with surprised entrants and it will be interesting to see who comes up when it goes to 3… 2… 1… Catch Live updates and Live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2019.
Live Blog
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Streaming and Updates:
Asuka is playing mind games
Asuka is known to play the mind games and she has the Man rattled early on. Becky Lynch is finding it hard to get back into the match. She is being thrown around outside the ring.
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on the WWE 2019 Royal Rumble - the Road to Wrestlemania truly kicks off tonight!
Here is the fight card:
Cruiserweight Championship — Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami (Kickoff show) United States Championship — Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff show) Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks SmackDown Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon 30-Man Royal Rumble 30-Woman Royal Rumble
Who will be the new champion?
Here comes the Empress of Tomorrow
HEre is the question - is the man ready for Asuka?
HERE COMES THE MAN
What a way to kick off the Royal Rumble - the first fight will be Becky Lynch, the Man, challenging Asuka for her coveted SmackDown Women's Title. Can the Man become the Champion again?
US Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura beats Rusev to reclaim United States title:
KICKOFF SHOW!
Buddy Murphy retains his Cruiserweight title in a triple threat.
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates
