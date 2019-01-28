WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates, Live Online Streaming and Live Results: Becky Lynch vs Asuka

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates and Live Results: We are on the road to Wrestlemania and it always kicks off with the golden opportunity, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The rules are simple – 30 opponents, one ring – throw everyone and be the last person standing. The winner gets the coveted title shot at Wrestlemania pay-per-view.

All the WWE titles will also be defended at the pay-per-view. The new WWE Women’s Tag team titles will also be introduced at the pay-per-view. The Royal Rumble matches are often filled with surprised entrants and it will be interesting to see who comes up when it goes to 3… 2… 1… Catch Live updates and Live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2019.