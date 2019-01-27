WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live streaming: When and where to watch Royal Rumble Live in IST?

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live streaming: The stage is set for the first pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble, to take place. The biggest opportunity will be up for the grabs as 30-men and 30-women will compete among themselves to become the last man/woman standing inside the ring and earn the title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All – Wrestlemania. The WWE titles and the Universal Title will also be up for grabs with Daniel Bryan being challenged by AJ Styles and Finn Balor taking on Brock Lesnar.

When will WWE Royal Rumble 2019 take place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 will take place on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Where is WWE Royal Rumble 2019 taking place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is taking place at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

What time does the WWE Royal Rumble 2019 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 begins at 3.30 am with the pre-show. The main show will be telecast live from 5:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Royal Rumble 2019 LIVE?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 will be broadcast live on Ten 1 / 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3 / 3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2019?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track the progress of the WWE Royal Rumble 2019 on Indianexpress.com.