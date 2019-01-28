WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Results: All the results from the PPV

rThe stage is set for the first pay-per-view of the 2019 season – the Royal Rumble. The significance of this particular pay-per-view is hard to ignore – the winner of the two rumble matches gets a chance to face a champion of their choosing at the Grandest Stage of Them All – Wrestlemania. This time, there will be two Royal Rumble matches, like it happened last year. For the second time, 30-woman Royal Rumble will also take place at the pay-per-view. All the titles will also be defended as the night progresses.

Here are all the results from Royal Rumble 2019:

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Results: (The results will be updated as and when they take place)

Cruiserweight Championship — Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami (Kickoff show)

United States Championship — Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff show)

Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

30-Man Royal Rumble

30-Woman Royal Rumble