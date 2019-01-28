WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Why John Cena not appearing in Royal Rumble match?

The WWE superstar John Cena was a no show at this year’s Royal Rumble main event. The 16-time World Champion returned to WWE for the first time since the WWE SuperShow Down event in Australia earlier this month and instantly announced that he would be participating in the 30-man Royal Rumble event.

The Leader of the Cenation, on Monday Night Raw, aired on January 8th, said: “Everybody here knows, on the road to Wrestlemania, there is one match that any superstar can grab that golden ticket. The golden ticket to the main event, the championship at the granddaddy of them all – the Wrestlemania. And that is the Royal Rumble. In life, nothing is given away. Nothing is handed to you. You work hard, and you earn every inch. And I plan on earning my golden ticket. Right now, I am officially entering myself in this year’s Royal Rumble match.”

But just a week after the announcement, Cena was involved in a fatal-four way clash against Finn Balor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre to determine the challenger for Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

During the fight, Cena was tapped in the ankle lock submission hold by McIntyre, which, as per a report by the WWE, left him with an “injured ankle” that only “exacerbated” at the training before the match, “casting doubt on” his participation at the pay-per-view.

But despite the doubts, the WWE never made it clear whether he would be entering the rumble match, and he remained the face of the promotional banners and posters, throughout the city of Phoenix, Arizona, where the pay-per-view was taking place. He also appeared at WWE independent events, leaving fans to believe that he has been cleared to fight.

But, Cena did not make it to the pay-per-view. According to the WWE, the injury to Cena, suffered two weeks him, ruled him out of contention. In his stead, the Monster Among Men will enter the Rumble match.