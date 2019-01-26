WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Fight Card: Royal Rumble the first pay-per-view of the year

The Road to Wrestlemania is about to be laid down as the first major pay-per-event of the new year – the Royal Rumble – takes place on Monday (Indian timings). As usual, the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches will be the main event of the night, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All – Wrestlemania. Apart from the two big matches, the Championship titles will also be up for grabs as Finn Balor challenges Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, while AJ Styles challenges the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

The Women’s titles will also be up for grabs as the Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey takes on Sasha Banks while the MAN Becky Lynch challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka.

Unaware of the rules of Royal Rumbles matches? Here is a reminder:

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Fight Card:

Cruiserweight Championship — Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami (Kickoff show)

– Hideo Itami has gained massive popularity especially with the current WWE Champion the “new” Daniel Bryan talking about his experiences of facing the Japanese cruiserweight at NPJW in a video released on Twitter. But has the time come for Buddy Murphy to release his title yet? Perhaps, not till Wrestlemania. Kalisto and Akira Towaza are not expected to be the primary challenger here.

United States Championship — Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff show)

– Rusev winning the US Championship received the biggest pop in December. But not much has been done to build this fight and hence it will take place in Kickoff. Though, both the performers are capable of putting on a show, especially Nakamura, who has the tendency to go low blow.

Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Brock Lesnar was earlier supposed to fight off against Braun Strowman. But the Monster Among Men thrashed Vince McMahon’s limousine and lost his opportunity. Balor won the fatal-4-match against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and John Cena, pinning the 16-time World Champion to become the challenger.

WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Daniel Bryan has lost much of his steam since turning heel. But he will be challenged for the title by the former Champion AJ Styles.

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks is a four-time Raw Women’s Champion. But she has been away from the title picture for a while now. Facing Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble is her opportunity to get back her lost steam. But Natalya and Bailey, at the sidelines, could play a major role here.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– With the current popularity of the MAN Becky Lynch, this could easily have been the main event of the night. Alas, Asuka has lost much of her NXT popularity, and she won the belt with Ronda Rousey’s help. Lynch will be eager to regain her title.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

– The newly formed tag-team between the Miz and Shane McMahon could either shine or bomb out as they face the champions Sheamus and Cesaro for the tag titles.

30-Man Royal Rumble

Confirmed entrants: John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, Andrade “Cien” Almas, R-Truth (No. 30).

30-Woman Royal Rumble

Confirmed entrants: Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tamina, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)