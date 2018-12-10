WWE: Roman Reigns makes first public appearance since leukemia announcement

Former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns made his first public appearance since he revealed that he was suffering from leukemia. Reigns was spotted at an American football match where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were facing Georgia Bulldog. In a message on Twitter, the Reigns said, “I’m the real big dog here. To hell with Georgia, baby.” Incidentally, 33-year-old Reigns has earlier played for Georgia Tech football team as well.

Advertising

Three weeks ago, Roman Reigns had relinquished his WWE Universal title belt after announcing that he will be undergoing treatment for leukemia. So this was probably the first public appearance Reigns in over a month.

In a highly emotionally charged speech, the Big Dog revealed that he had been battling with leukemia for 11 years and since it relapsed he could not fulfill his duties in the ring.

“I feel like I owe everyone an apology. For months, maybe even a whole year, I’ve come out here as Roman Reigns and said I’d come out here every week, that I’d be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse – but that’s all lie,” Reigns had said on Monday Night Raw.

“The reality is my real name is Joe and I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years. And unfortunately it’s back and because that leukemia is back, I can’t fulfill my role, I can’t be the fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship,” he added.

Advertising

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way but I’m not looking for sympathy and I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith,” Reigns said while standing in the ring,” he further added.

While Reigns has promised to make a comeback to WWE the dates are yet to be known. He will most likely miss Wrestlemania 35 that is to take place in April next year.

“I’m coming back because I want to show you all at home and my family and my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. I will beat this and I will be back so you will see me very, very soon,” he concluded.