WWE reportedly upset with Jimmy Uso after DUI arrest

Jimmy Uso has been released from prison in Pensacola, Florida after his arrest on Monday. Jonathan Solofa Fatu of Cantonment, whose ring name is Jimmy Uso, secured his release from the Escambia County Jail on a $500 bond after he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Fatu was booked by the police at I Street for reportedly exceeding the speed limit and failed the sobriety test. His alcohol level was reportedly more than double the legal limit.

Police say Uso’s BAC breath tests came back at .202 and .205, well above the legal limit of .08 in the state of Florida.

However, according to Wrestle Votes, WWE officials are not happy about this situation at all. “I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good.”

Fatu was previously arrested for DUI by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019. He was later found not guilty of DUI after the 2019 arrest.

Neither Uso nor WWE have officially released a statement on the situation. Uso is currently featured on SmackDown in the main storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is no word yet on how this will impact his status with the company.