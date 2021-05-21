WWE releases India’s Kavita Devi and other NXT superstars

WWE’s first female Indian pro-wrestler Kavita Devi was among several WWE superstars who were released by the company this week due to budget cuts.

She last wrestled for the company in July 2019.

According to PWInsider.com Devi was supposed to wrestle earlier this year at the WWE Superstar Spectacle but was replaced by Sareena Sandhu.

Devi had reportedly returned to India for a family matter but did not return to the United States ever since.

Hailing from Haryana, where she was also a police officer, Devi has trained under former WWE Champion, The Great Khali at his Punjab-based wrestling promotion and training academy.

Devi was one of the 32 wrestlers chosen to compete in a tournament, named after Mae Young, who used to compete in the WWE when it was called WWF. She was selected after taking part in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April 2018 wherein she caught the attention of talent scouts.

In 2018, she also competed on WWE’s biggest stage during the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania in New Orleans.

Further WWE NXT star Velveteen Dream was released today by the company, according to multiple sources.

WWE has not publicly announced Clark’s release. PWInsider.com confirmed his departure with a number of sources this afternoon, however.