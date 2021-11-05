scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
WWE releases Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax & others in latest round of cuts: Reports

WWE released several main roster superstars on Friday. Some of them reacted to the development on social media.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 5, 2021 7:31:41 am
WWEWWE reportedly released a total of 18 wrestlers. (Twitter/WWE)

Multiple reports surfaced on Friday morning citing the release of several WWE superstars including main roster names such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux and Nia Jax. As per Fightful Select’s Sean Ross and the PWInsider, WWE has allowed a few other notable names to leave such as Eva Marie, Ember Moon, Franky Monet, B-Fab, Gran Metalik Lince Dorado, Jessi Kamea, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan.

Keith Lee’s exit has stunned pro wrestling fans across the globe. Lee had signed with the company in 2018 and had a great run in the NXT where he won the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. Lee made his main debut in August 2020, and earned a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in his first pay-per-view match at Payback in September. His partner Mia Yim has also been released.

Another notable name revealed by PW Insider was Karrion Kross and his real-life partner Scarlett, who was never called up to the main roster. She was an integral part of his act and entrance in the NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Unsurprisingly his act flopped in her absence. Scarlett, who is engaged to RAW Superstar Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in WWE NXT.

Confirming her release Scarlett wrote on social media, “Officially free to work in 30 days! And yes… The Smokeshow is back. Let’s rock.”

Nia Jax, who had plenty of controversial incidents during her time in WWE and was often alleged to be an unsafe worker, has also been let go.

Eva Marie, who returned to WWE earlier this year with her Eva-lution gimmick, was released as well.

Gran Metalik, a member of the Lucha House Party commented on Twitter and thanked Vince McMahon for the opportunity presented to him.

WWE has significantly reduced its talent roster with multiple quite a few big names leaving the company. The first round of releases came in April with the likes of Samoa Joe, and Mickie James leaving the company. Budget cuts were cited as the reason behind this move.

However, it must be noted here that the company revealed its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, which covers July 1 through September 30 and that showed a net income of $43.5 million. This figure exceeded analyst expectations, resulting in WWE increasing their projected overall profit for 2021.

