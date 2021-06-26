scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

WWE releases The Bollywood Boyz

The Bollywood Boyz (Singh Brothers) are a professional wrestling tag team comprising Sunil Singh aka Gurvinder Sihra and Samir Singh aka Harvinder Sihra. The duo were released by WWE.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 26, 2021 4:13:55 am
wwe, the bollywood boyz, wwe releases, wwe latest releases, bollywood boyz wwe releaseThe Bollywood Boyz managed Jinder Mahal to his reign as WWE Champion and continued to accompany him until 2019. (File/WWE)

WWE reportedly released several superstars from their roster after terminating their contracts Friday. These include The Bollywood Boyz (Singh Brothers), Fandango, and Tyler Breeze among others. August Grey, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Ever-Rise are some of the other names released so far on the wee hours of Saturday morning. PWInsider.com confirmed that 205 Live and NXT star Curt Stallion and Arturo Ruas (who was last seen during Raw Underground) were the latest releases by WWE.

The Singh Brothers are a professional wrestling tag team comprising Sunil Singh aka Gurvinder Sihra and Samir Singh aka Harvinder Sihra. They debut on SmackDown in 2017, as The Singh Brothers and the managers of Jinder Mahal. They returned to using The Bollywood Boyz team name and gimmick when they had moved their act to 205 Live in 2020.

In an emotional post on Twitter, the duo wrote: “All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with a passion.”

The duo enjoyed their best run in WWE when they joined up with Jinder Mahal during The Modern Day Maharaja’s Championship reign. Not only were The Singh Brothers instrumental in helping Mahal win the coveted title, but they also proved to be crucial in his defense of it.

In February 2021, The Singh Brothers were in the news when they had extended their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WTC final
WTC Final 2021, in pics: New Zealand beat India to win inaugural World Test Championship
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 25: Latest News