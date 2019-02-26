WWE Raw: Roman Reigns returns with spectacular news

Roman Reigns returned to the WWE for the first time since October in what was a scheduled visit to WWE Raw. The last time he was on a show, in October, he announced that his leukaemia had returned and was forced into relinquishing his WWE title. In the appearance on Monday night Raw, Reigns declared that he was in remission which was met with massive cheers from those in attendance.

He said, “We didn’t just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run. So when I tell you this I’m so grateful, so humbled and so honoured, to announce this… the good news is, I’m in remission y’all.” He did have to pause to address some asking for him to fight for his WWE title.

He used the visit to the WWE ring to thank the WWE Universe for their outpouring of support in his time of uncertainty, hesitation and even fear. “God’s voicemail was full,” Reigns said of the well-wishes he had received from fans. He even went so far as to change his signature line to encompass everyone who had given him strength and grace: “This is our yard.”

In his first WWE appearance since October, Roman Reigns announces he’s in remission from cancer 👏 (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/7YocmUPlNf — ESPN (@espn) 26 February 2019

Reigns also said that his diagnosis and battle had led to a new purpose: to use the platform to raise awareness and support for those who find themselves in a similar fight to his own. As The Big Dog made his exit, he was joined atop the ramp by Seth Rollins, who embraced his friend while stating that it was good to have him back.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’l, has reportedly responded well to treatment and has made multiple public appearances over the last few months. He was also seen shooting for “Hobbs & Shaw” with his cousin and former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“On Monday, The Big Dog returns to provide an update on his treatment, live in Atlanta,” the WWE said in a statement last week.

Reigns had initially suffered from the illness and been living with it for 11 years. In his October address to the WWE Universe he recounted his initial diagnosis and remission in 2008. He had gone on to thank the WWE Universe for making his dream come true and made it clear that this wasn’t a retirement speech. He finished by saying, “I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon.”

Reigns’ relinquished title then was decided in a contest between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel where the latter won in controversial circumstances.