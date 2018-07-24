WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns sets up Brock Lesnar blockbuster at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns delivering a Spear to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns delivering a Spear to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

In a hotly contest main event on WWE Raw, Roman Reigns overturned the result from a little over a week ago at WWE Extreme Rules PPV to beat Bobby Lashley and earned a right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. It will be their fourth match ever since facing off at the mother of all events – WrestleMania.

To get there, Reigns had to overcome Lashley, who was oozing confidence after his win over Roman at Extreme Rules. He looked well on his way to doing a repeat as he had an answer for every Reigns move and strategy. Much like at WWE Extreme Rules, The Big Dog fought back to turn the fight into a war of attrition that could only be ended with a Spear, and like WWE Extreme Rules, Lashley landed the first move.

Unlike WWE Extreme Rules, however, Reigns kicked out, and Lashley quickly readied himself for a second Spear. The Big Dog thwarted the move with a Superman Punch, and while Lashley was able to save himself from defeat then, he was too drained to stop the Spear that followed. Reigns gave due credit to Lashley for the fight with a handshake and has set up a Brooklyn fight with The Beast.

Earlier in the night, the ring was taken by the McMahons – Vince, Stephanie and Triple H – and the outside was filled by all superstars – including ones from Smackdown – as a historic announcement was made. “Because of all of you, we are able to stand here and make another first-ever announcement,” said Stephanie. “On October 28, over 50 women, then, now and forever, will participate in an event called Evolution, and that event — I am privileged to announce — will be the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view.” To be held at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, the event will feature title defences of Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women’s Championships as well as the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team def. “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Samantha Simon & Karen Lundy

Kevin Owens confronted Braun Strowman

Mickie James def. Natalya

Titus Worldwide confronted The Authors of Pain

Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze

Seth Rollins & Finn Bálor def. Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley to earn the right to face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

