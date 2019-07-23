WWE RAW Reunion: Steve Austin returns, John Cena raps with The Usos

WWE Raw Reunion witnessed one of the most epic homecomings in WWE history on Tuesday. The red brand extravaganza held in Tampa, Florida, (the home of WrestleMania 36) saw the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair as well as D-Generation’s Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and X-Pac enthrall the audience with their performances.

Austin closed out the biggest reunion in RAW history, following up an emotional speech by Hulk Hogan with a thank-you to the Legends on stage, the crew who helped assemble the arena, and the WWE Universe in attendance and at home, all of whom are members of the WWE family as far as The Rattlesnake is concerned.

In addition, the WWE Universe also witnessed returns of other stars of yesteryears- “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle.

Christian, D-Von Dudley, Eve Torres, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Jillian Hall, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jonathan Coachman, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane were among the others who were present.

John Cena surprise appearance

John Cena made an unannounced appearance to kick off Raw Reunion, and The Cenation Leader was alternately bemused at the friendly reception, excited for the Legends slated to return and happy to return to what he called was his ‘family’ as he called the WWE Universe.

He also gleefully traded a couple of bars with The Usos when the erstwhile battle-rappers hit the scene and called him out moments later, but what was shaping up to be a four-man dance alongside Rikishi was spoiled by the arrival of Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival, who emerged for their bout with The Usos with D-Von Dudley in tow.