WWE RAW: RETRIBUTION strikes again as chaos descends on Monday night

RETRIBUTION commandeered the Raw airwaves once again. The group stated that they were tired of their treatment at the WWE Performance Center in the past, and the masked crew promised the chaos would continue.
The assault looked to continue until The Hurt Business arrived, having offered their services in fighting off RETRIBUTION earlier in the night, for a price, to Adam Pearce. They were successful, at first, though the numbers game looked to be overwhelming them, until McIntyre and Lee took flight, crashing down onto RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business at ringside to bring In Your Face Raw to a heated conclusion.
Meanwhile, Keith Lee was determined to take out Drew McIntyre and earn himself an opportunity at the WWE Championship at WWE Clash of Champions in the event Randy Orton is unable to compete. But Lee would not get the chance to do that, as RETRIBUTION crashed the scene and ambushed both Superstars.
WWE RAW Results :
The stakes were raised for Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champions vs. Champions Match
Cedric Alexander def. Ricochet
RETRIBUTION sent another message to WWE
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mickie James; Zelina Vega confronted Asuka after the bell
Bobby Lashley def. Erik
Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman went on a rampage in Raw Underground
Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee got into a brawl
Kevin Owens def. Aleister Black
The Riott Squad def. Natalya & Lana
RETRIBUTION brought Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee to a screeching halt
