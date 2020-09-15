WWE RAW: RETRIBUTION strikes again as chaos descends on Monday night

RETRIBUTION commandeered the Raw airwaves once again. The group stated that they were tired of their treatment at the WWE Performance Center in the past, and the masked crew promised the chaos would continue.

The assault looked to continue until The Hurt Business arrived, having offered their services in fighting off RETRIBUTION earlier in the night, for a price, to Adam Pearce. They were successful, at first, though the numbers game looked to be overwhelming them, until McIntyre and Lee took flight, crashing down onto RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business at ringside to bring In Your Face Raw to a heated conclusion.

Meanwhile, Keith Lee was determined to take out Drew McIntyre and earn himself an opportunity at the WWE Championship at WWE Clash of Champions in the event Randy Orton is unable to compete. But Lee would not get the chance to do that, as RETRIBUTION crashed the scene and ambushed both Superstars.

WWE RAW Results :

The stakes were raised for Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champions vs. Champions Match

Cedric Alexander def. Ricochet

RETRIBUTION sent another message to WWE

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mickie James; Zelina Vega confronted Asuka after the bell

Bobby Lashley def. Erik

Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman went on a rampage in Raw Underground

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee got into a brawl

Kevin Owens def. Aleister Black

The Riott Squad def. Natalya & Lana

RETRIBUTION brought Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee to a screeching halt

