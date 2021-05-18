WWE RAW Results: How Kofi Kingston pinned Bobby Lashley

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: After being excluded from Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, Drew McIntyre used MVP’s cane to help Kofi Kingston pick up a huge victory over The All Mighty. Plus, mysterious circumstances allowed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina to overcome Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and so much more.

One night after successfully defending the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley celebrated with several lovely ladies in the ring as MVP announced that The All Mighty would hold an open challenge to anyone but The Monster Among Men or the Scottish Superstar.

In response to the exclusion, McIntyre wasted little time knocking the titleholder out of the squared circle.

Although Kofi Kingston answered Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, MVP dropped a bombshell right before the action started by stating at the last second that the contest was not for the WWE Title!

Xavier Woods began to distract The All Mighty by playing his trombone Francesca once again. As a result, the referee turned his attention toward Woods to eject him from ringside.

When MVP attempted to take advantage of this distraction and hit Kofi with his cane, Drew McIntyre emerged to grab it away at the last second and strike Lashley with it instead. This paved the way for Kingston to score a non-title win over the WWE Champion.

