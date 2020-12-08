The Fiend shocks Randy Orton from the dark on WWE RAW

WWE RAW witnessed a battle between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. (WWE)

WWE RAW witnessed a battle between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton which ended in shocking fashion while Bobby Lashley overpowered Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus took on AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match among other battles.

Randy Orton may be the only Superstar depraved enough to knock on The Firefly Fun House door, but Bray Wyatt was happy to answer his call for a clash. The two twisted Superstars had pain on their minds from the start, and Wyatt grabbed control of the match after sending Orton crashing onto the announce table. As The Viper struck Wyatt with an RKO, the WWE ThunderDome was engulfed in darkness. With Orton seemingly lined up for a pin, the lights revealed The Fiend had emerged from the abyss, and he left his WWE TLC opponent stunned with a stifling Mandible Claw.

OMG THAT WAS INSANE, THE FIEND OUTTA NOWHERE! What a way to end the show, highlight of RAW as Usual. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ezu54sbfUe — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) December 8, 2020

AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre via pinfall

AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison were hoping a numbers advantage could help bring their master plan of taking the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre to fruition. The Scottish Superstar teamed up once again with his longtime friend Sheamus, and the tandem came out swinging from the opening bell in the 2-on-3 Handicap Match. McIntyre & Sheamus took pleasure in dishing out punishment, but as the match turned chaotic, a rogue Brogue Kick connected with the WWE Champion and set up Styles to clobber Sheamus with a Phenomenal Forearm to seal the three-count.

Other Results:

Asuka def. Shayna Baszler via pinfall

Dana Brooke & Ricochet def. Slapjack & Retribution via pinfall

Kofi Kingston def. Shelton Benjamin via pinfall

Cedric Alexander def. Kofi Kingston via pinfall

Bobby Lashley def. Jeff Hardy via submission

