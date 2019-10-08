WWE RAW Results: Tyson Fury fights with Braun Strowman after a verbal confrontation

After Tyson Fury appeared on RAW following a confrontation with Braun Strowman on Friday night SmackDown, his demands for an apology quickly led to a war of words with The Monster Among Men and then an actual fight, in which Strowman and the undefeated boxing champion battled their way through two platoons of security guards to get at each other.

The WWE locker room including former champions, strongmen and a WWE Hall of Famer wasn’t enough to keep The Gypsy King and Strowman from throwing anything they could.

You thought it was over?! The MASSIVE BRAWL between @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury continued after #Raw went off the air!!! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/vR8ukJQOD9 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

Strowman seemed to relent, returning to the backstage area for a brief interview with Charly Caruso where he promised Fury would get These Hands before all was said and done.

But the pause turned out to be a brief one, as Strowman charged back into the fray to fight as RAW went to black, both on a mission to give These Hands and clearly thrilled to have found someone who’ll give them back.

Other results:

Natalya def. Lacey Evans (Last Woman Standing Match)

The Viking Raiders def. Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Aleister Black def. The Singh Brothers (1-on-2 Handicap Match)

The O.C. def. Lucha House Party

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (Champions’ Showcase)

Ricochet def. Apollo Crews (Draft Showcase Match)