WWE RAW Results: Triple H invites Kevin Owens to NXT

After allowing the two former NXT Champions Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to duel to a stalemate, The Game reared his head to essentially stop the match and lay the groundwork to potentially turn Owens from Team Raw to NXT.
The King of Kings said that he never had any issues with KO during the former NXT Champion’s backstabbing, brutally ambitious days under Triple H in NXT’s infancy.
Luckily for Owens, the choice was made for him when Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Mojo Rawley and Buddy Murphy sprinted down the ramp to equalise the NXT contingent, and The Undisputed ERA’s attack of KO put any negotiations to a halt.
The O.C. hit the scene to finally turn the tide in favor of Raw by chasing off Undisputed ERA, and while the NXT collective’s retreat seemingly prevented Owens from joining them, it oddly made Triple H’s point all the same. NXT takes care of its own.
RAW RESULTS:
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeats The IIconics
Humberto Carrillo defeats Karl Anderson
Bobby Lashley defeats No Way Jose
Seth Rollins defeats Andrade via Disqualification
Buddy Murphy defeats Akira Tozawa
Erick Rowan defeats Alex Malcom
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeats Natalya
Randy Orton and Ricochet defeats Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders via Disqualification when the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters brawled
