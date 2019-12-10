WWE RAW Results: Triple H invites Kevin Owens to NXT

After Triple H tries to lure Kevin Owens to the black and gold brand, a brawl erupts between NXT and Raw Superstars. (Source: WWE) After Triple H tries to lure Kevin Owens to the black and gold brand, a brawl erupts between NXT and Raw Superstars. (Source: WWE)

After allowing the two former NXT Champions Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to duel to a stalemate, The Game reared his head to essentially stop the match and lay the groundwork to potentially turn Owens from Team Raw to NXT.

The King of Kings said that he never had any issues with KO during the former NXT Champion’s backstabbing, brutally ambitious days under Triple H in NXT’s infancy.

Luckily for Owens, the choice was made for him when Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Mojo Rawley and Buddy Murphy sprinted down the ramp to equalise the NXT contingent, and The Undisputed ERA’s attack of KO put any negotiations to a halt.

The O.C. hit the scene to finally turn the tide in favor of Raw by chasing off Undisputed ERA, and while the NXT collective’s retreat seemingly prevented Owens from joining them, it oddly made Triple H’s point all the same. NXT takes care of its own.

RAW RESULTS:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeats The IIconics

Humberto Carrillo defeats Karl Anderson

Bobby Lashley defeats No Way Jose

Seth Rollins defeats Andrade via Disqualification

Buddy Murphy defeats Akira Tozawa

Erick Rowan defeats Alex Malcom

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeats Natalya

Randy Orton and Ricochet defeats Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders via Disqualification when the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters brawled

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd