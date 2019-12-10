WWE RAW Results: The Viper crashes the O.C.’s victory party with RKO

The Viper crashes The O.C.’s victory party with an RKO (Source: WWE) The Viper crashes The O.C.’s victory party with an RKO (Source: WWE)

Since his arrival at RAW, Randy Orton has made even more enemies, Last week, he made two in the same night: Drew McIntyre, whom he poked in the eye during a Fatal 4-Way Match with United States Title implications, and AJ Styles, whom he RKO’d to cost said U.S. Title just minutes later. And as both men made it very clear on Raw, they were not done with The Viper by any means.

The first out of the gate was McIntyre, who outlasted a persistent Akira Tozawa before calling Orton to the ring for a face-to-face confrontation. It seemed to be leading to a match until Styles and The O.C. interrupted.

McIntyre, sensing this wasn’t his problem, gleefully left The Viper to the mercy of the good brothers. They took advantage of their numbers by brutalising the 13-time World Champion until a three-man contingent of Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and new U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio arrived to even the odds — a defensive measure that drove The O.C. from the ring.

WWE RAW RESULTS

AOP crashed Seth Rollins’ apology to the Raw roster

Kevin Owens def. Bobby Lashley via Disqualification; Lashley and Lana were arrested after the match

Drew McIntyre def. Akira Tozawa and challenged Randy Orton

Aleister Black def. Tony Nese

Andrade def. Eric Young; Kyle Busch pinned R-Truth in the crowd to win the 24/7 Championship

Erick Rowan def. No Way Jose

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Charlotte Flair (1-on-2 Handicap Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. Mark Sterling & Mitchell Lyons

The O.C. def. United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd