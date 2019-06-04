WWE RAW: The Undertaker returns and delivers a message to Goldberg

The Monday night Raw segment saw legendary wrestler The Undertaker make an appearance towards the end of the show. The Phenom challenged Goldberg in the upcoming WWE event Super ShowDown, which will be held in Saudi Arabia, on Friday and said that he would unleash an “inhumane levels of brutality” on the wrestler.

In other segment, former Evolution partner Triple H and Randy Orton engaged in trash talk and current the “Money In The Bank” (MITB) contract holder Brock Lesnar announced that he will cash in his contract at the Super ShowDown event.

Shane McMahon continued his attack on Roman Reigns and helped the team combining Drew McIntyre and The Revival defeat The Big Dog and The Usos. Meanwhile, the one-on-one contest between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans was interrupted by Becky Lynch as she attacked Flair during the match. The match was stopped midway and Charlotte was eventually declared as the winner via disqualification.

Advertising

Rey Mysterio was unfortunate as he was forced to relinquish his United States championship title to Samoa Joe after sustaining an injury on his shoulder. A major highlight of the show was the arm wrestling contest between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. However, after losing the match Lashley threw chalk powder into the eyes of Strowman and launched a brutal assault on him.

In other results:

Lucha House Party fought off another Lars Sullivan attack

Nikki Cross def. Peyton Royce via pinfall

Bray Wyatt preached fitness in this week’s Firefly Funhouse

Ricochet defeated Cesaro via pinfall