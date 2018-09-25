WWE Raw Results: The Shield remains unbreachable, for now

The Hounds of Justice won in their first official match on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) The Hounds of Justice won in their first official match on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

It has been brewing for some time now and it came to the fore on WWE Raw in the main event. Trio of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose a.k.a. The Shield stood firm in a blistering six-man main event in Denver, Colorado against Acting General Manager Baron Corbin and AOP despite the best efforts of Braun Strowman and Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

How best to break an otherwise well-knit group and tight set of brothers? Target one and it all comes down. With Ambrose without a title, the only one in The Shield, Strowman & Co. made Ambrose a full-fledged offer: Join them and they would ensure he defeated Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. Under pressure from higher up, Corbin ran interference and announced a match featuring The Shield against himself and two partners of his choosing.

Corbin chose AOP as his partners for the six-man match against The Shield and had Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre watching from atop the ramp. So it was more a three-on-six than anything else. Ambrose found himself stranded in the middle of the ring, but thanks to interference from Reigns and Rollins, he planted Corbin with Dirty Deeds and set him up for a Spear. And despite what appeared to be a moment of hesitation on his part, Ambrose joined in for the customary fist bump at the end.

WWE Raw Results

Finn Bálor def. Jinder Mahal

The Riott Squad def. The Bella Twins & Natalya

Konnor def. Chad Gable

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. The Revival

Bobby Lashley def. Elias via Disqualification

Nia Jax def. Alicia Fox

The Shield def. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin & AOP

