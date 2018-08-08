WWE SmackDown Results: The New Day beat The Bar at SummerSlam Tag Team tournament finals

It was a match in which the momentum shifted between the two sides on numerous occasions. (Source: WWE) It was a match in which the momentum shifted between the two sides on numerous occasions. (Source: WWE)

The New Day beat The Bar in the SummerSlam Tag Team tournament finals in this week’s SmackDown. The two teams have fought some incredible battles over the years and so were familiar with each other’s moves. It was a match in which the momentum shifted between the two sides on numerous occasions. There were multiple pin-down attempts from both sides and in the end, it was The New Day that prevailed.

The decisive moment came when Big E managed to lift up Cesaro despite being locked in a cross face and managed to get his opponent in position for the Midnight Hour allowing Kofi to drop the Swiss Cyborg. Another pin-down came and this time, the countdown was completed. The New Day now have a chance to face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Title.

Before that, Shinsuke Nakamura warmed up for his United States Title defence against Jeff Hardy at the SummerSlam by beating R-Truth and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch beat the Iiconics.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Randy Orton addressed his continued targeting of Jeff Hardy

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch def. The IIconics

AJ Styles fired back after Samoa Joe’s salacious address from last week

Zelina Vega def. Lana

Daniel Bryan ambushed an unsuspecting Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura def. R-Truth

The Bludgeon Brothers def. 3SK

The New Day def. The Bar to face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

