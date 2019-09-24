WWE RAW Results: The Fiend attacks Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt robbed Braun Strowman of what looked like a win win against the Universal Champion. Rollins, visibly stressed going into this match, pulled out all the stops to defeat his former tag team partner and was answered with the full force of The Monster Among Men.
Wyatt made his appearance before Strowman could deliver the Running Powerslam, muscling the big man down with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt then locked in a second Mandible Claw moments before Raw faded to black.
Braun Strowman confronted Universal Champion Seth Rollins
Rollins was in no mood for Strowman’s grudges. The champion got his back up mighty quickly when Strowman tried to spin Rollins’ words from last week as a passive-aggressive dig, and the long and short of the confrontation was that the two agreed to a match later in the evening.
Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match
The Ultimate Underdog has been on an incredible roll, one that peaked on Raw with a massive Fatal 5-Way Elimination victory that earns Mysterio a Universal Title bout on next week’s season premiere of Raw.
The former World Heavyweight Champion was in the sprawling match, which saw him line up against three reigning champions and a bona fide superhero. Ironically, all of those opponents largely canceled each other out. Shinsuke Nakamura took out Ricochet with the Kinshasa; United States Champion AJ Styles answered with a Phenomenal Forearm to The King of Strong Style, and Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode quickly dispatched Styles with the Glorious DDT. That brought the bout down to Roode and Mysterio, and the old magic kicked in like clockwork.
Chad Gable defeats King Corbin via Disqualification
Chad Gable, who lost in the King of the Ring tournament to the newly-crowned King Corbin just last week, used his size and speed to his advantage by wearing Corbin down and locking in a torturous Ankle Lock, which Corbin broke by seizing his scepter and bashing the rebel with it to provoke a disqualification. King Corbin continued to use the staff against Cable after the bell, leaving the folk hero despondent despite his nominal victory.
Carmella defeats R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion
The Princess of Staten Island seized the title for herself and changing the complexion of the mad dash that is the 24/7 Championship scene.
Lacey Evans defeats Ember Moon
Despite landing her signature punch, Evans once again ended the match via submission, locking in her variation of Natalya’s Sharpshooter to secure the deciding tapout.
Sasha Banks defeats WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross
Despite an early burst of offense from the frenetic Cross, Banks was largely in control from the start, slowing the bout down to a crawl and reversing a wild sleeper hold with a backdrop to the arena floor when the match spilled to ringside. WWE’s Twisted Sister dove at Banks with a top-rope crossbody, and The Boss rolled her over straight into the Bank Statement for a submission victory.
Rusev defeats EC3
The Super Athlete came to Raw with the singular mission of raising his stock in the short period of time leading up to the new WWE Draft. Facing EC3, the former United States Champion showcased his stamina and ring awareness by basically waiting for The Top One Percent to play directly into his hands.
The Viking Raiders defeats The O.C.
It’s a fact: NO ONE can stop the raid.
After administering the Viking Experience to Anderson, Ivar made the cover while Erik took flight with a suicide dive to take out Gallows on the outside, guaranteeing his team got the three.