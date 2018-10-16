WWE Raw Results: The Shield stays intact as Braun Strowman implodes

WWE Raw witnessed The Shield stand tall in third bout against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. (Source: WWE)

A week earlier, Dean Ambrose walked out of the arena following a loss in the six-man match on WWE Raw leaving his brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns confused over his future. Trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre had reigned then. A week later, tables turned and it was The Hounds of Justice that stood tall – albeit not comfortably – while Strowman lost his cool with his teammates.

In the third bout between these two teams, the difference was expected to be on who cracks first – psychologically – not physically. The Shield were threatening to implode thanks to Ambrose’s walk out last week and on the other side, Strowman’s dominance looked to be hinging towards dictatorship.

Nerves began to show when Strowman’s increasingly hostile demands that his teammates pull weight led to some internal hostilities, so Ziggler shoved Rollins into Ambrose for a second time in the match, this time as he was attempting to record the deciding pinfall after hitting McIntyre with Dirty Deeds.

An agitated Ambrose attempted to hit Rollins with his signature maneuver as well, but Roman Reigns rushed in to clean house. In rapid fire attack in the ring, he ensured McIntyre blasting Strowman with a Claymore and then shook off a Zig Zag attempt that sent The Showoff tumbling into the waiting clutches of a Triple Powerbomb.

Ambrose scored the winning pinfall resulting in an embrace of solidarity. Meanwhile, Strowman lost his cool eventually and went after his teammates. The Monster Among Men flattened Ziggler with a Running Powerslam, only to be Claymore’d again by McIntyre, this time on purpose, before the Scotsman walked out leaving Strowman and Ziggler in the ring.

WWE Raw Results:

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre via Count-out to qualify for the WWE World Cup

Nia Jax & Ember Moon def. Dana Brooke & Tamina

Raw Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler def. Dean Ambrose to qualify for the WWE World Cup

Finn Bálor def. Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley def. Tyler Breeze

AOP def. The Conquistador (Handicap Match)

Natalya def. Ruby Riott via Disqualification

The Shield def. Braun Strowman & Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

