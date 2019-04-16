WWE Raw: AJ Styles moves to Raw after Superstar Shake-up

AJ Styles became Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ mystery partner on WWE Raw on Monday night as the Shield brothers squared off against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a blistering six-man main event.

The Super Shake-up has always been a chaotic one with athletes moving from one brand to another. But AJ Styles’ arrival on Raw was something of a stunner. He had made himself into a WWE legend at the blue brand and it is safe to say that SmackDown LIVE is the house that AJ Styles built. But he moved focus and bases to the red brand and joined forces with Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as their mystery partner against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley, outfoxing anyone and everyone to such a degree that it took an illicit Claymore from McIntyre to slow him down.

The interference brought about a frantic scramble in the match’s closing moments, but Rollins & Reigns were ready to bail Styles out after he was leveled by Lashley. The Universal Champion Stomped The All Mighty as he attempted the pinfall, Reigns followed up with a bone-rattling Spear, and Styles finished things off with a swooping Phenomenal Forearm to pin Lashley.

Raw Got In The Superstar Shake-Up: The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Viking Experience (War Raiders), Cedric Alexander, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, Sami Zayn, EC3, Lacey Evans, AJ Styles

WWE Raw Results:

The Miz confronted Shane McMahon

NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience and The Revival def. Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and Aleister Black & Ricochet

Andrade def. Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor

Lars Sullivan attacked Rey Mysterio

The Usos def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Sami Zayn appeared on “A Moment of Bliss”

Bayley & Naomi def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics

Braun Strowman chokeslammed EC3 through the stage

Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott; Natalya and Lacey Evans challenged Lynch to a Raw Women’s Title match

Lacey Evans def. Natalya to earn a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity against Becky Lynch

Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & AJ Styles def. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley