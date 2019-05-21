WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston team up as threat of Brock Lesnar cash-in looms

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins teamed up with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in what later became a No Disqualification Match against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. How did the champions fare in this brutal main event, watched closely by Brock Lesnar who won the Money in the Bank Ladder match?

Advertising

At the start of WWE Raw, Lesnar and Paul Heyman put Rollins on high alert as they came out for a renewed round of chest-beating — amplified by the looming variable that there is no longer any way to tell when Lesnar will make his move. Thanks to the Wild Card Rule, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston isn’t safe either, but even as both champions hit the ring to all but dare Lesnar to cash in, The Beastslayer and The Dreadlocked Dynamo were reassured that Lesnar had no desire to make a move – just yet.

And with Rollins and Kingston scheduled for competition later, Team Brock decided to leave the two World Champions with the message that they were playing by The Beast’s rules to cause anticipation and paranoia.

In the main event on WWE Raw, a tag team bout pit Universal Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Champion Kofi Kingston against Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin — and it was reconfigured on the spot into a No Disqualification Match. What followed was a chaotic start with Rollins getting jumped from behind during his entrance.

Advertising

Lesnar arrived after Kingston pinned Corbin with a Trouble in Paradise and Lashley had dispatched both champions with post-match spears. The Beast’s music hit the second Rollins drove The All Mighty out of the ring, but Lesnar’s show of circling the ring and eyeing both titleholders turned out to have a cliffhanger ending: The Conqueror backed away at the last minute, with Heyman assuring his client that they were in the driver’s seat. The duo announced they’d be back the next week with announcement on which champion he was going to cash in on.

WWE Raw Results:

Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

The Lucha House Party attacked Lars Sullivan

Cesaro def. Ricochet

Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon agreed to face each other at WWE Super ShowDown

The Revival def. The Usos

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics & Lacey Evans

Mick Foley introduced the new 24/7 Championship; Titus O’Neil won the inaugural championship and Robert Roode pinned him to win the title

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

R-Truth def. Robert Roode to become the new 24/7 Champion

Universal Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Champion Kofi Kingston def. Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin (No Disqualification Match)