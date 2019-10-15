WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins destroys ‘Firefly Fun House’

Seth Rollins is set to defend the Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Crown Jewel. After vowing to take control of his destiny by finding Wyatt wherever he may be, the champion struck at the heart of his foe’s inner sanctum by invading the Firefly Fun House and burning it to the ground.

However, all Rollins got was the holly-jolly fellow in a cardigan. And Wyatt seemed somewhat surprised by Rollins’ attack. While the various Fun House friends looked on in terror and flashes of Wyatt’s alter-ego appeared onscreen, Rollins tore the Fun House apart, lit a match and reduced the whole thing to kindling.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s sole purpose was to protect the Firefly Fun House. Now, there is no Firefly Fun House, and Rollins is free to do whatever he wants, wherever he wants.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury signed their WWE Crown Jewel contract. Strowman might be a SmackDown Superstar now, but one bit of business remains on Team Red: A contract signing with Tyson Fury for their marquee match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Other news:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair

Andrade def. Ali

The Viking Raiders def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to become new Raw Tag Team Champions

Aleister Black def. Eric Young

Ricochet def. Shelton Benjamin

Buddy Murphy def. Cedric Alexander

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya & Lacey Evans