WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins retains Intercontinental Title, Baron Corbin declares himself ‘General Manager-Elect’

Deemed as the worst episode of in 2018, Monday Night Raw began with Baron Corbin declaring himself as the “General Manager-Elect.” With Braun Strowman sidelined in the hospital and facing elbow surgery, The Lone Wolf all but declared himself as pre-emptive winner of their TLC Match. Throughout the evening, Baron Corbin ran wild creating an authority figure, interfering in matches and helping Bobby Lashley beat Elias. Later on, in another poor booking, Corbin put himself in a Handicap Match with Drew McIntyre as his partner against Finn Balor. The result was a foregone conclusion as Balor was completely outnumbered.

Corbin also appointed Alexa Bliss to oversee the Raw Women’s division who then began her tenure with an “Open Forum” with Sasha Banks and Bayley as her first act of business. During the segment, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke attacked the duo from behind as this segment also ended on a sour note.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was confronted by Nia Jax thereafter. Unfortunately, both of them cut one of the worst promos of all time as Ronda forgot her lines while Nia simply failed to live it up. The segment ended after that as The Riott Squad interfered and a disjointed mess that went nowhere finally came to an end.

Listen. @TripleH. @VinceMcMahon. @WWE. I have been a fan for over 30 years. This is the WORST product I’ve ever seen (with great talent). Creative is AWFUL. FIX YOUR PRODUCT. This is embarrassingly bad. #RAW — Seventeen, The Man (@SEVENTEENtheMAN) 27 November 2018

The only highlight was of the evening was Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeating Dolph Ziggler despite Dean Ambrose’ mind games. The Showoff was clearly looking to take advantage of Rollins’ struggles by catching him off-guard in an Open Challenge for the second time this year.

In a highly competitive match, Ziggler’s undoing was going to the top turnbuckle instead of putting the match away quickly. This ultimately gave Rollins time to recover and turn the tide in his favour scale hit the superplex-Falcon Arrow for the win.

WWE RAW RESULTS-

Bobby Lashley def. Elias

The Lucha House Party def. The Revival (Lucha House Rules Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions AOP def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Ember Moon def. Alicia Fox

Jinder Mahal def. No Way Jose

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler

General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre def. Finn Bálor.