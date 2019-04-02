WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins confronts Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is quite easily the underdog when it comes to facing the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. His challenge has been shunned by Paul Heyman and Lesnar himself. So much so, Heyman said even Rollins’ biggest move wouldn’t be enough to stop The Beast from “violating” Rollins and “desecrating the good name of WrestleMania.” But that’s the thing, one big move and it could all come crashing down for Lesnar and his long-held title.

Advertising

Brock is quite easily considering Rollins as too much of an afterthought. On WWE Raw, the challenger interrupted Heyman, went face-to-face with the champion, and insisted that while victory was certainly improbable, it wasn’t impossible. As if to highlight his point, he nailed Lesnar with a pair of low blows and pancaked his head into the mat with a Stomp, leaving The Conqueror a writhing heap in the ring while Rollins made a jubilant exit.

He may have had the laugh for now, but beating Brock on Sunday at WrestleMania would not be a straightforward task. As Charly Caruso pointed out, if Rollins low-blows Brock on Sunday, he’ll get disqualified. But for one night, Lesnar took his opponent’s best shot and had no answer.

In the main event on WWE Raw, Kurt Angle made his final appearance before competing in his farewell match at WrestleMania against Baron Corbin. Angle emerged on the ramp to the WWE Universe goodbye and watch a tribute video highlighting the WWE Hall of Famer’s storied career. Corbin, however, managed to ruin that, but also the efforts of Rey Mysterio to defend the Olympian’s honour in an impromptu match.

Advertising

Despite Mysterio’s desire to teach Corbin a “lesson in respect,” The Lone Wolf more or less routed The Ultimate Underdog thanks to an injured knee which prevented the former World Heavyweight Champion from mounting one of his patented comeback victories.

Corbin pinned Mysterio after a Deep Six, but was trapped into the clutches of Angle at the top of the ramp: Angle snuck up on a gloating Corbin, double-legged him and wrenched in an Ankle Lock that left The Lone Wolf tapping and begging for mercy. A crew of WWE officials forced Angle into releasing the hold, but he had made his point.

WWE Raw Results:

Stephanie McMahon announced the WrestleMania main event would now be Winner Takes All

Seth Rollins confronted Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, Beth Phoenix & Natalya def. Nia Jax, Tamina & The IIconics

Batista gave his final remarks before his No Holds Barred Match with Triple H

Apollo Crews def. Jinder Mahal

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival def. Aleister Black & Ricochet via Count-out

Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch all got arrested

Heavy Machinery def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Braun Strowman def. “Colin Jost” & “Michael Che”

“The Demon” Finn Bálor confronted Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin def. Rey Mysterio