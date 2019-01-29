WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins challenges Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

A day after winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to book his ticket to WrestleMania, Seth Rollins made his intentions clear as to whose title he was going after. Eyeing the WWE Universal Championship title, Rollins was brought to surface in what a herculean task it is to go face-to-face with champion Brock Lesnar. On the face of it, few are bolder than Rollins but as he interrupted a Paul Heyman tirade on WWE Raw, and slugged The Beast Incarnate in the face, he was made to regret his decision.

At the start of the show, as Seth Rollins walked out to the ring, he promised to take his time deciding who he would challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals, but Triple H came out to force his former protégé’s hand by informing him that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would be in attendance, and Rollins had to make his choice known by the end of the night.

The King of Kings’ session was interrupted by Dean Ambrose who successfully wheedled his way into a match with well-played bait. Ambrose had Rollins’ number at the outset, as a combination of wear and tear and the magnitude of the choice before him seemed to leave The Architect a step slower than usual. Ambrose nearly ensnared Rollins in La Magistral, but The Kingslayer rallied in characteristic fashion, answering with the bucklebomb, superkick, and a Stomp to put Ambrose away.

At the fag end of the night, Rollins didn’t say outright that he was challenging Lesnar at WrestleMania, but the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match didn’t have to. The Kingslayer charged The Beast in the closing moments of Raw, cutting Heyman short as he attempted to convince Rollins that he was better off challenging Bryan instead.

Clearly, the promise of a classic with the WWE Champion didn’t interest Rollins, as he made a beeline for Lesnar and was immediately met with five consecutive F-5’s, the last one atop the Universal Title. Ever defiant, Rollins sat up and showed he was not going to stay down. That was then met with a sixth F-5 as Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw Results

Seth Rollins def. Dean Ambrose

Nia Jax & Tamina def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James to qualify for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Baron Corbin def. Kurt Angle

Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley confronted Finn Bálor

The Revival def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg confronted Elias

Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan def. Natalya & Dana Brooke to qualify for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Bayley (Open Challenge)

Becky Lynch challenged Ronda Rousey to a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania

Braun Strowman def. Drew McIntyre via Disqualification

Seth Rollins challenged Brock Lesnar to a Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania