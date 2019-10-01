WWE RAW Results: ‘The Fiend’ strikes again

WWE RAW Results, September 30, 2019: Bobby Lashley was joined by Rusev’s wife, Lana, who has been conspicuous by her absence amid rumors of ‘problems at home’. The two locked lips in front of a distraught Rusev, at which point the lights went out and Rollins got his visitor: The Fiend

Bray Wyatt appeared at the side of the ring, locking the Mandible Claw in on Rollins. The menacing Superstar didn’t wait to make his move, appearing instantly at the side of the ring and locking Rollins in the Mandible Claw during the final moments of the show.

Lacey Evans defeats Natalya

Evans slammed Natalya face-first into he steps and the ring apron in equal measure, looking not so much to defeat the former SmackDown Women’s Champion as embarrass her. Natalya found some daylight after Evans slowed down the pace a bit too much for her own good, even showing some Canadian fire of her own.

But The Lady was just a little bit nastier, raking Natalya’s eyes to set up a roll-up victory … and, after the bell, a Woman’s Right that dropped The Queen of Harts to the floor.

AJ Styles defeats Cedric Alexander

While Alexander had certainly learned enough from his Clash of Champions loss to make this one a fight, Styles has years of knowledge he was able to lean on, busting out counters to Alexander’s counters — the most astonishing of which as a whirling midair escape of the Lumbar Check, which led instantly to a match-ending Styles Clash.

Ricochet defeats Cesaro

It’s a battle between high-flying speed and brute strength & agility as @KingRicochet and @WWECesaro go at it on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/ZEmAJfK7e8 — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019

The King of Swing caught his opponent with a few jaw-droppers, the gorilla press into a knee but Ricochet rallied, planting Cesaro with a West Coast Pop straight out of Mysterio’s playbook. It likely won’t be enough to teach Cesaro the error of his ways.

The Viking Raiders defeats The O.C.

The dominant showing belonged squarely to Erik and Ivar, who used the full scope of their barbaric offense against the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions. This isn’t to say Gallows & Anderson didn’t hold their own by isolating the smaller Erik, but Ivar was the game-changer, taking fight with a splash off the top rope that shook the ring and earned his team the victory.

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeats Heavy Machinery

Roode bent the rules by mugging Tucker outside the ring following a hot start by Heavy Machinery, and Ziggler broke them by catching Tucker with a Zig Zag as the challengers prepared to execute the Compactor. With Tucker taken out and Otis caught unaware, the champs moved fast, ejecting Otis from the ring to leave Tucker helpless against Roode’s match-ending Glorious DDT.

Sasha Banks defeats WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

Bliss came to the match more than willing to put The Boss through her paces. Between Alexa’s efforts and a mandate that banned Bayley and Nikki Cross from ringside, it seemed The Goddess might upend Banks when all was said and done — at least until Sasha looked to the crowd, apparently calling Bayley to her side in a crucial moment. A distracted Bliss took her foot off the gas, and Sasha capitalised with a roll-up, but The Boss wanted no such part of Lynch.

After briefly trading fists with Becky, The Boss made herself scarce by fleeing into the crowd, and despite Sasha’s posturing from afar, The Man’s last word — “You made it personal; I’m gonna make it painful” — clearly left her rattled.