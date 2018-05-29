WWE Raw Results: Sasha Banks clinches last Women’s Money in the Bank spot

WWE Raw main event saw Sasha Banks come out on top in the Gauntlet match. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw main event saw Sasha Banks come out on top in the Gauntlet match. (Source: WWE)

With one spot open in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, Sasha Banks made it her own in a unique Qualifying Gauntlet Match on WWE Raw by outlasting six other Superstars. But the question remains, will she become the next Ms. Money in the Bank(s)? Going into the match, she had said it would take “guts, skills and luck” to win the qualifying match – and she displayed all three in Richmond.

Featuring Banks against Ruby Riott, Mickie James, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, initially it looked like a breeze for Bayley. The confident wrestler pinned Liv Morgan before outlasting Sarah Logan, but as the situation turned into a two-on-one attack, she was eliminated at the hands of Riott. Ruby took control of the match from that moment, eliminating Brooke and rolling up Mickie with a handful of tights before Banks came calling.

As the match went on, Riott looked to be weary and fighting on wobbly legs, and The Riott Squad quickly returned to their leader’s side once The Boss locked in the Bank Statement down the stretch. But Banks quickly fought off the interference and wrenched Riott back into the hold. A second Bank Statement proved too panful to escape, and Riott submitted to send The Boss into the Money in the Bank Match.

WWE Raw Results

Finn Bálor def. Braun Strowman via Disqualification

Jinder Mahal def. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins via Disqualification

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax sent a message to Ronda Rousey

Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Ascension

Kevin Owens def. Bobby Roode

Sami Zayn offered a public apology for insulting Bobby Lashley’s family

Drew McIntyre def. Chad Gable

Sasha Banks won a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd