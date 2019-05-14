WWE Raw Results: Sami Zayn replaces Braun Strowman In Money In The Bank Match

A week before Money in the Bank 2019, WWE Raw kicked off with Roman Reigns as the guest on “Miz TV,” while the rest of the show would mostly focus on the red brand’s stars with a series of contests working as previews for the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

But the biggest shock of the night when Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman for the right to replace him in Sunday’s Money in the Bank match. Elsewhere Becky Lynch’s double contract signing ended with both challengers Lacey Evans and Charlotte putting her through the table.

The opening segment which feautred MizTV with Roman Reigns quickly snowballed into a a tag team match when Shane McMahon appered with two enforcers — Raw’s Bobby Lashley and SmackDown LIVE Wild Card Elias. Interference from Shane at a crucial juncture handed Reigns & Miz a disqualification victory.

Double-champ Becky Lynch’ attempt to throw hands with Evans and Flair turned back on her when she was double-powerbomed through the signing table by Flair and Evans.

Elsewhere Baron Corbin handed the high-flying his first loss on the red brand. Corbin’s reversal of a hurricanrana into the End of Days sealed the win, though Ricochet got the last word by knocking Corbin off a ladder he attempted to climb in a symbolic display of post-match dominance.

Rey Mysterio beating Samoa Joe seemed like an impossibility as recently as six weeks ago but he proved it was not a fluke after beating Cesaro on Raw. The remarkable turnaround is a testament to the unpredictability of the field — anything can happen in WWE.

In the main event of the night, The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match picture was shaken up in a major way in Raw’s main event, when Sami Zayn rode an assist from Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre to defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match where The Monster Among Men’s “Money” berth was on the line.