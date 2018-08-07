WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey routs Alicia Fox on debut

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on Raw against Alicia Fox. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on Raw against Alicia Fox. (Source: WWE)

Ronda Rousey has been in and around the WWE ring for some time now since making the switch from UFC but she competed on WWE Raw for the first time and the Alicia Fox had to pay for what was a stunning debut. Rousey not only dominated and eventually defeated Fox, she put her through pain and misery despite Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss trying to help her from ringside. With that, Rousey made quite an impression in front of Bliss who will be defending her title against the legendary athlete at SummerSlam.

She’s new to the game in comparison to her peers but she doesn’t let it show. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was confident and ready for her first Raw match and it was over soon enough. Fox tried to run away from trouble, literally, with support from Bliss. But once Rousey got her hands on Fox, it was a one-sided affair.

‘The Goddess’ Bliss tried to one-up Rowdy by bum-rushing her during her post-match interview, only to be thrown out of the ring and forced into retreat. As Bliss backed up the ramp with her title in her grasp, Rousey left her with a final message: “It does not matter how tight you hold onto that title. Because at SummerSlam, it’s mine.”

Week after Brock Lesnar got his hands on his longtime advocate Paul Heyman, he took the chair to discuss his business relationship with the Universal Champion. Heyman implied that their partnership was done. With that, it seems like Heyman’s dream of seeing his client hold both WWE and UFC championship belts also looks a lost cause. Per Heyman, The Conqueror has disconnected his phone and was refusing to take his calls even though Heyman still considers Lesnar his friend. As for SummerSlam itself, Heyman believes Lesnar has never been so motivated and stated Roman Reigns “doesn’t stand a chance.”

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns def. Constable Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode def. Mojo Rawley

Rezar def. Titus O’Neil

Jinder Mahal def. Braun Strowman via Disqualification

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team vs. The Revival ended in a No Contest

The Riott Squad def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Ronda Rousey def. Alicia Fox

